Samsung Galaxy S22 under 50,000 in Amazon sale: Here’s how to get it

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale continues. The sale offers huge discounts on a range of products. If you are planning to buy a flagship Android phone, then here's a deal that you may like. The e-tailer is giving a chance to buy Samsung Galaxy S22 under ₹50,000 in the sale. Here’s how the deal works
Samsung Galaxy S22 is the company’s most affordable phone under Galaxy S22 series. The smartphone debuted with a starting price of ₹72,999 in India earlier this year. It is currently listed at ₹59,999 on Amazon right now. The e-tailer is giving a ₹10,000 coupon discount on the smartphone in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This will bring down the phone’s price to ₹49,999.
Users have to simply check the coupon discount box on the Galaxy S22 Amazon listing page. The said ₹10,000 discount will automatically apply to the phone’s selling price, bringing down its final retail price to ₹49,999. Do note that this offer is available for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device. The 256GB storage model is listed at a discounted price of ₹55,650 on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22 is equipped with a 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and has 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. Samsung has announced that the device will soon be upgraded to Android 13 operating system.
On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The device is backed by a 3700mAh battery. It comes with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.
