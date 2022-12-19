Samsung Galaxy S23 series is near its launch now. And as the launch comes closer and closer, the frequency of rumours around alleged specifications and features have also increased. In a latest, dummy images of Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra have appeared online. SamMobile via OnLeaks has shared images of the upcoming series, revealing the expected design of the smartphones.

From the leaked images, it is clear that Samsung Galaxy S23 phones will look largely similar to the Galaxy S22 series phones. Having said that Samsung may remove the camera island, giving a cleaner and neat look.

The upcoming Samsung’s flagship series is expected to be launched in February, 2023. Sales of the handsets may begin February 17. Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The handsets are tipped to run on Android 13 operating system based One UI out-of-the-box.

As per a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 could sport a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor. The publication has further suggested that this upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be the only phone with a 200MP camera sensor.

Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo has previously mentioned that the smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is speculated that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series phone may weigh around 228gm. It is expected to have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Similar to the Apple iPhone 14 series, the upcoming Samsung phones are said to offer satellite connectivity feature. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung is planning to include satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S23. It adds that Samsung’s satellite connection may run through Iridium – global satellite communications company. It was first reported to be working with Samsung to offer this feature with a 66-strong Low Earth orbit satellite constellation. However, unlike Apple, the company wants to use the satellite connection in the Galaxy S23 series for more than emergency situations.