Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy images leak, shows similar design as Galaxy S222 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 09:55 AM IST
- From the leaked images, it is clear that Samsung Galaxy S23 phones will look largely similar to the Galaxy S22 series phones.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is near its launch now. And as the launch comes closer and closer, the frequency of rumours around alleged specifications and features have also increased. In a latest, dummy images of Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra have appeared online. SamMobile via OnLeaks has shared images of the upcoming series, revealing the expected design of the smartphones.