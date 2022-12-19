Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy images leak, shows similar design as Galaxy S22

Similar to the Apple iPhone 14 series, the upcoming Samsung phones are said to offer satellite connectivity feature. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung is planning to include satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S23. It adds that Samsung’s satellite connection may run through Iridium – global satellite communications company. It was first reported to be working with Samsung to offer this feature with a 66-strong Low Earth orbit satellite constellation. However, unlike Apple, the company wants to use the satellite connection in the Galaxy S23 series for more than emergency situations.

