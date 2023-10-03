South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy S23 FE on 4 October. This is the same day when Google will also unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Apart from Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung will also launch other 'Fan Edition' gadgets. The tech firm is also speculated to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE.

Taking a closer look, the FE series is closer to Samsung’s S series, however, experts suggest in terms of design and build quality Galaxy S23 FE will closely resemble the company’s mid-range Galaxy A54.

The Galaxy S23 FE has been leaked and teased several times in the past few months.

Here's everything we know so far about the Galaxy S23 FE:

Chipset: Leaked images say Galaxy S23 FE will be a 5G-enabled device powered by either a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset.

However, experts suggest the US version may be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and the China variant may feature Samsung’s in-house developed Exynos 2200 chipset.

Display: The upcoming FE is expected to have a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, which is similar to the vanilla Galaxy S23. It may come with a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

Storage: The Galaxy S23 FE may come with 8GB RAM and two storage variants – 128GB and 256 GB. A recent TENAA in China listing confirms the device will come with a 4,370mAh battery that will support 25W wired charging.

Colours: The latest gadget will be available in 4 colour options.

Expected price: The Galaxy S23 FE may be priced at ₹54,999, which is more expensive than the Galaxy A54 but cheaper than the vanilla Galaxy S23.

