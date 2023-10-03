Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch on 4 October: Expected features, camera, battery, price and more
Apart from Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung will also launch other 'Fan Edition' gadgets. The tech firm is also speculated to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE.
South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy S23 FE on 4 October. This is the same day when Google will also unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.
