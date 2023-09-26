Samsung Galaxy S23 FE likely to get a price cut; could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: Report1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch by end of 2023 or early 2024, priced at $599 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 6.4-inch display, and 4500mAh battery.
Samsung fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming “Fan edition" of Galaxy S23 series. Previously, it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a report from a notable tipster has surfaced which suggests that the device might be launched by the end of this year or early 2024.