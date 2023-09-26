comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 11:20:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.7 1.85%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.65 1.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.7 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 593.5 -0.1%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.9 0.07%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung Galaxy S23 FE likely to get a price cut; could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: Report
Back

Samsung fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming “Fan edition" of Galaxy S23 series. Previously, it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a report from a notable tipster has surfaced which suggests that the device might be launched by the end of this year or early 2024. 

As per a report by 9To5Google, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is likely to be priced as the Google Pixel 7. It is notable that the premium variants of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series cost $799 in the U.S. Moreover, MySmartPrice, a media publication, suggests that the upcoming  Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched at a price tag of $599. This will be a price cut by $100, in case the Korean giant offers it at this price.

Several media reports have also suggested that the upcoming “Fan edition" of Galaxy S23 series might come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in Canada and the US. It is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 60Hz to 120 Hz refresh rate and might get peak brightness of 1450 nits.

Speaking of storage, the smartphone might feature 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of ROM. For optics, it can house a trip camera setup headlined by a 50 MP OIS primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. 

Reportedly, in terms of battery, the device is expected to pack a 4500mAh battery with 25W of charging support. 

It is noteworthy that the official launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is yet to be announced by the company. These specifications are based on speculations in the tech world and should be taken with a pinch of salt. 

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 11:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App