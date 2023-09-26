Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch by end of 2023 or early 2024, priced at $599 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 6.4-inch display, and 4500mAh battery.

Samsung fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming "Fan edition" of Galaxy S23 series. Previously, it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a report from a notable tipster has surfaced which suggests that the device might be launched by the end of this year or early 2024.

As per a report by 9To5Google, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is likely to be priced as the Google Pixel 7. It is notable that the premium variants of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series cost $799 in the U.S. Moreover, MySmartPrice, a media publication, suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched at a price tag of $599. This will be a price cut by $100, in case the Korean giant offers it at this price.

Several media reports have also suggested that the upcoming "Fan edition" of Galaxy S23 series might come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in Canada and the US. It is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 60Hz to 120 Hz refresh rate and might get peak brightness of 1450 nits.

Speaking of storage, the smartphone might feature 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of ROM. For optics, it can house a trip camera setup headlined by a 50 MP OIS primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Reportedly, in terms of battery, the device is expected to pack a 4500mAh battery with 25W of charging support.

It is noteworthy that the official launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is yet to be announced by the company. These specifications are based on speculations in the tech world and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

