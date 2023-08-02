Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to debut soon with upgraded selfie camera: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to debut soon with upgraded selfie camera: Report1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in development, expected to have improved front-facing camera and similar specifications to Galaxy S21 FE.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to be in development and may be released soon. A company executive hinted at its upcoming launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, reported NDTV.
Although the exact launch date and other details have not been disclosed, leaked information suggests that the phone will have an improved front-facing camera. Previous reports indicated that the device would come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor as part of its triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy S23 FE is anticipated to be the successor to last year's Galaxy S21 FE.
As per a recent report from Galaxy Club (in Dutch), the rumored Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come with a high-end front camera. The phone is said to sport a 10-megapixel selfie camera, in contrast to the 32-megapixel front cameras found in its previous series devices. Despite the lower megapixel count, the picture quality is expected to be enhanced compared to the S21 FE model. The front camera is likely to support flagship-grade features, such as Dual Pixel autofocus, for capturing selfies.
Furthermore, an earlier report indicated that the device might include a main 50-megapixel sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The details from the Galaxy Club report align with this information, confirming that the phone will sport an 8-megapixel front camera. This suggests that the phone's front camera capabilities will be on par with its forerunner, the Galaxy S21 FE.
Recently surfaced live images suggest the smartphone's design with a curved 2.5D display and a flat back. The leaked images indicate a triple rear camera setup in three vertical circular cutouts at the top left. The phone might house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in North America, and an Exynos 2200 chipset elsewhere. It is expected to run Android 13-based One UI 5.1, offer up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.
