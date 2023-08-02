Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to debut soon with upgraded selfie camera: Report

As per a recent report from Galaxy Club (in Dutch), the rumored Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come with a high-end front camera. The phone is said to sport a 10-megapixel selfie camera, in contrast to the 32-megapixel front cameras found in its previous series devices. Despite the lower megapixel count, the picture quality is expected to be enhanced compared to the S21 FE model. The front camera is likely to support flagship-grade features, such as Dual Pixel autofocus, for capturing selfies.

