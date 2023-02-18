Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy Ultra, Galaxy S23+ goes on sale in India: All details
- All three smartphones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. Here’s a look at the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, which were launched last week. Now the devices are available on sale in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is offered in four colour options which are Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and Cream.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×