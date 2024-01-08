Samsung has already announced its plans to launch its flagship S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024. However, ahead of the launch of its upcoming flagship phones, Samsung is now offering huge discounts on last year's Galaxy S23 series .

The Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage, which was launched last year at a price of ₹74,999, is now available for ₹64,999. The 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 also gets a significant price cut and is now available for ₹69,999.

The Galaxy S23+ series is also getting a huge price cut with the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant now costing ₹84,999 while the 512GB storage variant costs ₹94,999. In addition, Samsung is also offering up to ₹10,000 on the use of certain bank cards. The discounted price is now reflected on the Samsung India website, as well as online sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications:

All three S23 series smartphones come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 12MP ultra-wide camera (F2.2, FOV 120˚) paired with a 50 MP Wide Camera (F1.8, FOV 85˚) and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x optical zoom and F2.4, FOV 36˚.

For selfies, Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 12MP camera at the front (F2.2, FOV 80˚). It is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with up to 50% charge in around 30 mins wired charging using a 25W adapter. It also offers fast wireless charging 2.0 as well. The handset packs 8GB RAM with up to 512GB internal storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The handset houses a 4,700mAh battery with up to 65% wired charging in around 30 mins using a 45W adapter. Other specs of the smartphone remain the same as the Galaxy S23.

