Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a massive price cut in India: Check new price, bank offers and more
Samsung is offering significant discounts on last year's Galaxy S23 series ahead of the launch of its upcoming flagship phones. The Galaxy S23 is now available at a price of ₹64,999, down from its original price of ₹74,999.
Samsung has already announced its plans to launch its flagship S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024. However, ahead of the launch of its upcoming flagship phones, Samsung is now offering huge discounts on last year's Galaxy S23 series.
