January is near its end. All eyes are now set on February as smartphone companies have lined up major launches in the coming month. Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S23 series phones, while OnePlus will unveil its OnePlus 11 for the global markets. Here’s a list of all phones launching in February

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Set to launch on February 1, Samsung Galaxy S23 series will consist of Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The upcoming Galaxy S23 series phones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 200MP camera sensor. Samsung is also said to bring new colour variants with the new series.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 is already official in China. The company will launch the flagship phone in India and other global markets on February 7. The handset comes powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sports AAC backed Bionic Vibration motor. The device features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution. For optics, the smartphone houses the Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies, the device gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens.

iQoo Neo 7 5G

iQoo Neo 7 5G will be launched in India on February 16. The smartphone is teased to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. It will succeed the iQoo Neo 6. Online commerce platform Amazon has also created a microsite of the upcoming phone, hinting at its availability in the country.

Xiaomi 13 series

The company is likely to introduce Xiaomi 13 series in the month of February. The series will offer the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The handsets are already available in China. Xiaomi is expected to unveil the global variants at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Realme GT Neo 5

The Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone is expected to launch in China in the month of February. The handset is rumoured to come with a 240watt SuperVOOC charging technology.

Vivo X90 series

The series may consist of Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. The series may offer 120watt fast charging ability and may come with triple camera setup on the back.

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo may expand its Reno 8 series in February with the launch of Reno 8T. The smartphone is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It may come with a 108MP primary rear camera.