Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11 and other phones launching in February

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 is already official in China. The company will launch the flagship phone in India and other global markets on February 7. The handset comes powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sports AAC backed Bionic Vibration motor. The device features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution. For optics, the smartphone houses the Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies, the device gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens.