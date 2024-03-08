Samsung Galaxy S23 receives a MASSIVE 28% price cut on Amazon: Check offer details
In a move that delights smartphone enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G has undergone a significant price reduction on Amazon, now available at an enticing Rs. 64,999, instead of its original price Rs. 89,999. This substantial 28 percent discount opens up an excellent opportunity for users to upgrade to a premium device.