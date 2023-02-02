Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra price officially revealed in India: Details
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at ₹74,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the top end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at ₹79,999. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹1,04,999.
Samsung has officially announced the price of its Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while its top- end variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
