Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra price officially revealed in India: Details
Back

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra price officially revealed in India: Details

2 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 02:19 PM IST Govind Choudhary
For selfies and video calls, Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra offer a 12MP camera.Premium
For selfies and video calls, Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra offer a 12MP camera.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at 74,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the top end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at 79,999. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at 94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at 1,04,999.

Samsung has officially announced the price of its Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while its top- end variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Here are the details on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series:

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at 74,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the top end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at 79,999. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at 94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The most powerful smartphone of the Korean giant - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. Moreover, the device also comes in 12GB RAM with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM with 1TB storage variants that are priced 1,34,999 and 1,54,999, respectively.

Speaking of colour options, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Green and Cream colours. Additionally, the smartphone will also come in Graphite, Lime, Red and Sky Blue colours exclusively on Samsung.com. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in Phantom Black and Cream colours, whereas the vanilla S23 is available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green and Lavender finishes.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Pre-booking details for India

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are available for pre-booking in India and available on online and offline retail stores through Samsung.com. Interestingly, customers can pre-book the Galaxy S23 Ultra and receive both a Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 on a special price of 4,999. Customers can also pre-book the Galaxy S23 Plus and get a Galaxy Watch 4 BT at a special price of 4,999. To pre-book the Galaxy S23, customers can upgrade the offer worth 5,000.

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Clash of flagships: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

2 min read . 02:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout