Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date revealed: Details

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date revealed: Details2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- Samsung Colombia official website has revealed the date of Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 that has tagline “Epic moments are coming.”
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be officially released on February 1. The company’s official Colombia website has listed the Galaxy Unpacked event with the tagline “Epic moments are coming."
The smartphone series was tipped to launch later in February, but is now confirmed to debut on February 1. The promotional image of the Galaxy Unpacked event also reveals three camera sensors for the upcoming series.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Alleged promotional material of the upcoming series was recently spotted online that revealed different colour variants of the phones. Samsung Galaxy S23+ was seen sporting a pink colour variant, while the Ultra model was seen featuring in green colour.
The yet-to-be-launched smartphones are expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The handsets may run on the company’s One UI based on Android 13 operating system. Samsung is tipped to offer satellite connectivity feature with the Galaxy S23 series. To recall, the satellite connectivity feature was first introduced with the Apple iPhone 14 series.
According to reports, Samsung’s satellite connection is said to run through Iridium – global satellite communications company. The feature will have more use cases than just emergency services.
Recently, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claims that the South Korean company may scrap the 128GB base model with the upcoming Galaxy S series. The leakster says that Samsung may drop the 128GB storage model for Galaxy S23 phone. Instead, the series may come with a 256GB storage as the base variant.
While it is surely good news for Samsung fans, but readers must also note that the increase in storage capacity can also result in a possible price rise of the models. The current Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a starting price of ₹72,999. Most likely the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be costlier than this.
