Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch on Feb 1: Alleged pricing, features and more

Samsung Galaxy S23 series features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones are confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the high-end smartphone under the series. It is said to come equipped with a 6.8-inch big display. The handset is said to offer a triple camera setup at the back, having a 200MP main camera. For selfies, the device may have a 40MP camera. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.