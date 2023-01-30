Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy S series phones on February 1. The South Korean company has scheduled a launch event at 11:30pm where it will unveil the Galaxy S23 series. The upcoming series is said to offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here’s everything we know about the phones so far

How to watch Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch

As mentioned above, the company will host an event on Feb 1 in San Francisco. It will start at 11:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed via Samsung’s official social media channels. This includes YouTube, Twitter as well as Samsung newsroom and Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones are confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the high-end smartphone under the series. It is said to come equipped with a 6.8-inch big display. The handset is said to offer a triple camera setup at the back, having a 200MP main camera. For selfies, the device may have a 40MP camera. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are tipped to come with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display. All three smartphones will have an AMOLED screen. It is also rumoured that all three handsets may come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against accidental falls and damages.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series preorder

The pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S23 series is already up in India. Pre-orders are live on Samsung India website along with Samsung exclusive stores and Amazon. Customers will have to pay an upfront amount of ₹1,999 to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone. Those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get benefits worth ₹5,000. However, to avail these benefits, one will have to purchase the device before March 31, 2023.