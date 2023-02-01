Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch today: How to watch livestream
- All three smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event today. The South Korean company will unveil its Galaxy S23 series smartphones at the event today. The series will likely consist of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The handsets have been subject to numerous leaks and rumours recently. The company will finally take the wraps off the devices at the event.