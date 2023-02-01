Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch today: How to watch livestream
Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch today: How to watch livestream

2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 10:38 AM IST Neha Saini
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled at 11:30pm IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled at 11:30pm IST

  • All three smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event today. The South Korean company will unveil its Galaxy S23 series smartphones at the event today. The series will likely consist of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The handsets have been subject to numerous leaks and rumours recently. The company will finally take the wraps off the devices at the event.

How to watch live stream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled to start at 11:30pm IST. The event’s live broadcast will be available online via multiple channels. These include the company’s own website in addition to Samsung India and Global newsroom. The event will also be telecasted live via Samsung’s official Twitter and YouTube channel. Here’s the link to the event’s YouTube livestream link

