Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch today: How to watch livestream

All three smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the series’ high-end smartphone. It is said to come equipped with a 6.8-inch big display. The handset is said to offer a triple camera setup at the back, having a 200MP main camera. For selfies, the device may have a 40MP camera. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

