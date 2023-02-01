Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch today: How to watch livestream

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event today. The South Korean company will unveil its Galaxy S23 series smartphones at the event today. The series will likely consist of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The handsets have been subject to numerous leaks and rumours recently. The company will finally take the wraps off the devices at the event.
How to watch live stream
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is scheduled to start at 11:30pm IST. The event’s live broadcast will be available online via multiple channels. These include the company’s own website in addition to Samsung India and Global newsroom. The event will also be telecasted live via Samsung’s official Twitter and YouTube channel. Here’s the link to the event’s YouTube livestream link
Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected price
As per a tipster named chunvn8888, the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 may carry a price tag of ₹79,999 onwards. It may be offered in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. While the Plus model may come with a starting price of ₹89,999. Variants of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may include 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB.
The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to cost ₹1,14,999. It may offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series features
All three smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the series’ high-end smartphone. It is said to come equipped with a 6.8-inch big display. The handset is said to offer a triple camera setup at the back, having a 200MP main camera. For selfies, the device may have a 40MP camera. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are tipped to come with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display. All three smartphones will have an AMOLED screen. It is also rumoured that all three handsets may come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against accidental falls and damages.