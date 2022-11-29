Samsung Galaxy S23 series may debut in February 2023: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may debut in February 2023: Report1 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US in the month of February. However, the exact day and date are yet not known
Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to launch in February 2023, says a report by a South Korean daily, Korea JoongAng Daily. It says that the upcoming smartphone series will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US in the month of February. However, the exact day and date are yet not known. As per the report, the series may offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung S23 Plus, and Samsung S23 Ultra.
The Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to be priced higher than the predecessor. While the specifications of the device are yet not known, it is likely that . Announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2022, the chip is claimed to bring ‘groundbreaking’ experience for Android users that will ‘revolutionize flagship smartphones’.
It comes equipped with an upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU which is claimed to deliver up to 25% faster performance, while the Qualcomm Kryo CPU is said to offer up to 40% more power efficiency.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reportedly coming with satellite network connectivity. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung’s satellite connection may run through Iridium – global satellite communications company. It was first reported to be working with Samsung to offer this feature with a 66-strong Low Earth orbit satellite constellation.
The satellite connection on the series will be used for more than than emergency situations as on Apple iPhone 14 models. Samsung is reportedly developing the feature with “the goal of transmitting data such as text messages and low-capacity images at hundreds of kbps."
The Galaxy S23 series phones are said to run on Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box. Likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, it is speculated that the upcoming Samsung S series phone will weigh around 228gm and might have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
