Samsung Galaxy S23 series may debut in February 2023: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to launch in February 2023, says a report by a South Korean daily, Korea JoongAng Daily. It says that the upcoming smartphone series will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US in the month of February. However, the exact day and date are yet not known. As per the report, the series may offer three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung S23 Plus, and Samsung S23 Ultra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}