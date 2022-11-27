Samsung Galaxy S23 series may get this iPhone 14 feature

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may get this iPhone 14 feature1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
- Apple offers satellite connection on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature works through a partnership with Globalstar.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut next year. The rumour mill has been buzzing with likely features of the upcoming phones. Now, the series is said to offer satellite connectivity. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung is planning to include satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S23 series.
Samsung’s satellite connection may run through Iridium – global satellite communications company. It was first reported to be working with Samsung to offer this feature with a 66-strong Low Earth orbit satellite constellation.
Apple offers satellite connection on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature works through a partnership with Globalstar. It is interesting to state here that Huawei was the first smartphone company to include satellite connectivity on smartphones.
Samsung has been working on the feature for the past two years. Unlike Apple, it wants to use the satellite connection in the Galaxy S23 series for more than emergency situations. It is developing the feature with “the goal of transmitting data such as text messages and low-capacity images at hundreds of kbps."
Meanwhile, according to a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor in the device. The publication has further suggested that this upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be the only phone with a 200MP camera sensor.
Tipster Ice Universe on Weibo previously mentioned that the smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It was further speculated that the upcoming Samsung S series phone will weigh around 228gm and might have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The upcoming series is expected to come powered by Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It may run Android 13 out of the box. Samsung Galaxy S23 series may launch in February next year.
