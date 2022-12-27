Samsung Galaxy S23 series poster appears online ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 series poster appears online ahead of launch2 min read . 11:46 AM IST
- The poster shows the first look of the Galaxy S23+ and the design and colour of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. There is no vanilla Galaxy S23 model on the poster.
Samsung is expected to bring its Galaxy S23 series phones on February 1, 2023. The series is said to consist of three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to a report by 91Mobiles, alleged promotional material of the upcoming series has appeared.
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ can be seen sporting a pink colour variant in the poster. It has a circular punch hole at the top-centre of the screen and vertically aligned triple camera sensors on the back. While the Ultra model is seen featuring in green colour. But other colour options are also expected.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones are tipped to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. The handsets are said to run on Android 13 operating system based One UI out-of-the-box.
As per a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor.
Previously, tipster Ice Universe on Weibo said that the smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is speculated that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series phone may weigh around 228gm. It is expected to have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Similar to the Apple iPhone 14 series, the upcoming Samsung phones are said to offer satellite connectivity feature. According to a report by The Elec, Samsung is planning to include satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S23. It adds that Samsung’s satellite connection may run through Iridium – global satellite communications company. It was first reported to be working with Samsung to offer this feature with a 66-strong Low Earth orbit satellite constellation. However, unlike Apple, the company wants to use the satellite connection in the Galaxy S23 series for more than emergency situations.
