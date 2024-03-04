Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a massive discount on Amazon. Here's how the offer works
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has received a significant price cut in India and is now a good option for people who want to buy a flagship smartphnone from the Korean phonemaker without burning a hole in their pocket. The new discount comes via an Amazon listing and may be part of a limited time offer on the e-commerce giant.