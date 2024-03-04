Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has received a significant price cut in India and is now a good option for people who want to buy a flagship smartphnone from the Korean phonemaker without burning a hole in their pocket. The new discount comes via an Amazon listing and may be part of a limited time offer on the e-commerce giant.

Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut:

The 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed at a price of ₹1,09,999 while the 12GB RAM/512GB is listed at a price of ₹1,19,999. Notably, this is a big drop in prices compared to when they were launched around an year back at a price of ₹1,24,990 and ₹1,34,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications:

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8 inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship smartphone comes with support for 240Hz touch sampling rate and is guarded by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front.

Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with an Adreno 740 GPU for all the graphics intensive tasks. In terms of optics, the Samsung flagship comes with a quad camera setup to the back with a 200MP Samsung HP2 primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 120 degree field of view (FoV) and another 10MP telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom. The phone also comes with a 12MP shooter to the front in order to accomodate all the selfie and video call related requirements.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with support for up to 45W of fast charging and fast wireless charging 2.0. However, in classic Samsung fashion there is no charger inside the box and you will have to purchase one separately in order to use the fast charging capabilities.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!