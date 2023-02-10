South Korean smartphone brand Samsung has introduced a special edition of its recently launched Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone. Named after the BMW M3 E30 car, the special edition is called Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition.

The special edition features a unique boot animation in the three M colours. The box comes loaded with a BMW-themed case, key ring with six interchangeable BMW emblems and a BMW roundel introduced at the company’s 50th anniversary with ‘We Are M’ logo on it.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition has a BMW-branded battery-powered air compressor, a cup holder, a wireless charger, an analog clock, a photo book and a poster. Samsung has announced that buyers of the special edition will get a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea.

View Full Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition features a unique boot animation in the three M colours

Samsung says that only 1,000 units of the BMW edition of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available. Also, the special edition will be sold in South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is offered in Phanton Black colour and is priced at KRW 1,727,000 (roughly ₹1,12,960).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition specifications

The special edition of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has identical specs as the standard model. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge*Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The smartphone offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with F2.2 aperture, a 200 MP Wide Camera with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and F2.4 aperture and another 10MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom and F4.9 aperture.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and runs on OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 operating system.