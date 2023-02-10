Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets BMW M edition, but you may not be able to buy it

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition specifications

The special edition of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has identical specs as the standard model. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge*Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The smartphone offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with F2.2 aperture, a 200 MP Wide Camera with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and F2.4 aperture and another 10MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom and F4.9 aperture.