Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked features, specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked features, specs2 min read . 04:42 PM IST
- According to a notable tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 ultra has been in buzz for several months now. Various speculations have surfaced regarding its speculations. Reportedly, the handset could feature a Snapdragon chipset on the Galaxy S23 series.
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 ultra has been in buzz for several months now. Various speculations have surfaced regarding its speculations. Reportedly, the handset could feature a Snapdragon chipset on the Galaxy S23 series.
The smartphone brand utilizes Exynos chipsets in some markets for its S series handsets. According to a notable tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The smartphone brand utilizes Exynos chipsets in some markets for its S series handsets. According to a notable tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
In a recent post by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, it was mentioned that the smartphone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was further speculated that the upcoming Samsung S series phone will weigh around 228gm and might have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has not revealed any information about the handset, yet.
In a recent post by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, it was mentioned that the smartphone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was further speculated that the upcoming Samsung S series phone will weigh around 228gm and might have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has not revealed any information about the handset, yet.
As per the reports, The Galaxy S23 Ultra can feature an unannounced 200 MP ISCOCELL HP2 camera sensor. It is also expected that the new Samsung S series phone will be able to record 8K videos at 60fps.
As per the reports, The Galaxy S23 Ultra can feature an unannounced 200 MP ISCOCELL HP2 camera sensor. It is also expected that the new Samsung S series phone will be able to record 8K videos at 60fps.
In terms of additional camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 10 MP telephoto camera lens which is believed to offer 10x optical zoom and be the same sensor used in the upcoming handset’s predecessor.
In terms of additional camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 10 MP telephoto camera lens which is believed to offer 10x optical zoom and be the same sensor used in the upcoming handset’s predecessor.
To recall, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February 2022. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 5,000mAh battery backup. In terms of the camera, the handset has a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108 MP primary sensor along with the 12 MP and 10 MP secondary sensors. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with the One UI 4 skin on top and includes a 40 MP selfie camera on the front of the mobile.
To recall, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February 2022. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 5,000mAh battery backup. In terms of the camera, the handset has a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108 MP primary sensor along with the 12 MP and 10 MP secondary sensors. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with the One UI 4 skin on top and includes a 40 MP selfie camera on the front of the mobile.
Meanwhile, Samsung has recently opened the pre-bookings of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the official website of the smartphone manufacturer. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, 2022. Customers will be allowed to be the first recipient of the devices as soon as they pre-book the phones.
Meanwhile, Samsung has recently opened the pre-bookings of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the official website of the smartphone manufacturer. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched on August 10, 2022. Customers will be allowed to be the first recipient of the devices as soon as they pre-book the phones.