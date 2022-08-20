Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might feature a 200MP camera sensor: What all to expect

According to a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor in the device.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z fold 4 on August 16, 2022 at Samsung’s Unpacked Event, all eyes are on Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone- the Galaxy S23. This smartphone from Samsung is expected to be announced next year. Although there are no official details on the phone from Samsung, a report has surfaced suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport a 200MP camera sensor.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z fold 4 on August 16, 2022 at Samsung’s Unpacked Event, all eyes are on Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone- the Galaxy S23. This smartphone from Samsung is expected to be announced next year. Although there are no official details on the phone from Samsung, a report has surfaced suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport a 200MP camera sensor.
According to a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor in the device. The publication has further suggested that this upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be the only phone with a 200MP camera sensor.
According to a report by Korea IT News, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience division has confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 might sport a 200MP camera sensor as the primary camera sensor in the device. The publication has further suggested that this upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be the only phone with a 200MP camera sensor.
Interestingly, this report matched the notable tipster Ice Universe’s previous claim that suggested the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Interestingly, this report matched the notable tipster Ice Universe’s previous claim that suggested the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a recent post, tipster Ice Universe on Weibo also mentioned that the smartphone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was further speculated that the upcoming Samsung S series phone will weigh around 228gm and might have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has not revealed any information about the handset, yet. nsor. It is also expected that the new Samsung S series phone will be able to record 8K videos at 60fps.
In a recent post, tipster Ice Universe on Weibo also mentioned that the smartphone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was further speculated that the upcoming Samsung S series phone will weigh around 228gm and might have a similar thickness to its predecessor the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has not revealed any information about the handset, yet. nsor. It is also expected that the new Samsung S series phone will be able to record 8K videos at 60fps.
In terms of additional camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 10 MP telephoto camera lens which is believed to offer 10x optical zoom and be the same sensor used in the upcoming handset’s predecessor.
In terms of additional camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 10 MP telephoto camera lens which is believed to offer 10x optical zoom and be the same sensor used in the upcoming handset’s predecessor.
To recall, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February 2022. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 5,000mAh battery backup. In terms of the camera, the handset has a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108 MP primary sensor along with the 12 MP and 10 MP secondary sensors. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with the One UI 4 skin on top and includes a 40 MP selfie camera on the front of the mobile.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February 2022. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and supports a 5,000mAh battery backup. In terms of the camera, the handset has a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108 MP primary sensor along with the 12 MP and 10 MP secondary sensors. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with the One UI 4 skin on top and includes a 40 MP selfie camera on the front of the mobile.