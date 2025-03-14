The Galaxy S24 FE is a compelling option under ₹ 40,000, offering solid features like IP68 rating and wireless charging, but faces tough competition from OnePlus 13R with a superior processor and battery. Recent price cuts bring it closer to budget-friendly options.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE) launched in India in September last year but the phone is now getting a massive discount on e-commerce sites, making it an attractive option under ₹40,000. The Fan Edition phones from Samsung are essentially toned down version of their flagship devices from that year.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price cut: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India at a price of ₹59,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 256GB storage variant was priced at ₹65,999.

However, during the recent price cut, the phone is listed at a price of ₹40,800 on Amazon for the 128GB storage variant. Moreover, with the AmazonPay ICICI bank card, one can get a flat cashback of ₹2,040 or with the Axis Bank and SBI credit card EMI transactions, there is a discount of ₹2,250, which takes the prices to below ₹40,000.

Galaxy S24 FE specifications: Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e 4nm processor which is paired with the Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU.

As for the operating system, the S24 FE comes with Android 14 out of the box with One UI 6.1 on top and should receive the latest One UI 7 update in the coming months. For what it's worth, Samsung has promised seven years of OS updates and seven years of security patches with this device.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, you get a 10MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with 4,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging (no adapter inside the box). It also supports wireless charging. The S24 FE comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and packs an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Should you buy S24 FE for under ₹ 40,000? The Galaxy S24 FE is a solid option for anyone looking for a phone under ₹40,000. However, the phone also faces compeition from OnePlus 13R which offers a much more powerful processor, larger battery, faster charging (with bundled adapter) and faster yet more reliable ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.