Samsung Galaxy S24 FE buzz grows as leaked specs tease exciting upgrades: All details
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is generating buzz with leaked details hinting at a potential debut later this year. Changes may include a smaller 6.1-inch display and upgraded 12GB RAM, while the choice between Exynos 2400 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset varies by region.
In recent developments, the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been making waves in the rumor mill, thanks to a recent leak by prominent tipster @OreXda on X (previously Twitter). Although an official confirmation from Samsung is still pending, the leak hints at key specifications that might define the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.