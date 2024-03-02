In recent developments, the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been making waves in the rumor mill, thanks to a recent leak by prominent tipster @OreXda on X (previously Twitter). Although an official confirmation from Samsung is still pending, the leak hints at key specifications that might define the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

According to the leaked information, the Galaxy S24 FE could potentially make its debut later this year, with the exact timing remaining uncertain. Possibilities range from an unveiling alongside the new foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July to a release following its predecessor's timeline in October.

One notable revelation in the leak revolves around a potential adjustment in the display size. The Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a slight reduction from the 6.4-inch screen found in the Galaxy S23 FE. This modification could cater to users who prefer a more compact phone design.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 FE is speculated to be equipped with the Exynos 2400 processor. However, the leak introduces the possibility of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, indicating that the global version might exclusively feature the Exynos, potentially omitting the Qualcomm option for specific regions like India. This aligns with Samsung's historical decisions regarding the FE lineup.

The leaked details also suggest that the phone will boast 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, providing enhanced performance compared to its predecessor's 8GB RAM. Storage options are expected to include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 variants.

While information regarding the camera specifications, design elements, and color options remains undisclosed, the leak does mention a familiar 4,500mAh battery, mirroring the Galaxy S23 FE.

It is crucial to approach this information with caution, as it is based on a leak and awaits official confirmation from Samsung.

