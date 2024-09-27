Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S24 FE in India, with sales set to start on October 3. While the price for the Indian market remains undisclosed, the device's European pricing offers a hint. The phone will come in several color variants, including Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow. Pre-booking for this device begins in India at 2PM IST today.

Pricing

In the EU, the 128GB variant is priced at EUR 749 (approximately Rs. 70,000), while the 256GB model comes in at EUR 809 (roughly Rs. 75,600). The phone will be available in three storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — paired with 8GB of RAM.

Specifications

The Galaxy S24 FE features a sleek design reminiscent of the standard Galaxy S24 and is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, built on a 4nm process. A 4,700mAh battery fuels the device, supporting 25W wired charging. It boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). Complementing this is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and OIS, alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, a 10-megapixel front camera is included.

Running on Samsung’s One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, the phone brings several AI-driven features from the Galaxy S24 lineup. These include Google-supported tools like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Interpreter mode. Additional features such as Note Assist and Composer are also available.

Rated IP68, it is built to withstand dust and water splashes. Additionally, the device includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung’s Knox Vault security suite.

Measuring 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0mm and weighing 213g, the Galaxy S24 FE offers a powerful combination of performance, design, and AI-driven features for tech enthusiasts in India. It supports dual SIM functionality and offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

