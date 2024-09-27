Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India with Exynos 2400e chipset: Price, specifications and more
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE launches in India on October 3, featuring a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400e chipset, and a robust camera system. Pricing details are not disclosed, but hints from European prices suggest a range around Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 75,600.
Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S24 FE in India, with sales set to start on October 3. While the price for the Indian market remains undisclosed, the device's European pricing offers a hint. The phone will come in several color variants, including Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow. Pre-booking for this device begins in India at 2PM IST today.