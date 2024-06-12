Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaks: High-quality camera, powerful specs and everything to expect
Anticipation is high for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 FE as leaks reveal details about its camera system and possible specifications. Rumored to feature a 50MP sensor and equipped with either Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the device may also include a 6.1-inch display, and more.
Samsung is set to introduce the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE) later this year, positioning it as a budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Galaxy S24 series. Following the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE in October 2023, anticipation is high for the new model, despite the lack of official confirmation from Samsung. Nonetheless, leaks and rumors have provided a glimpse into what the Galaxy S24 FE might offer.