Anticipation is high for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 FE as leaks reveal details about its camera system and possible specifications. Rumored to feature a 50MP sensor and equipped with either Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the device may also include a 6.1-inch display, and more.

Samsung is set to introduce the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE) later this year, positioning it as a budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Galaxy S24 series. Following the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE in October 2023, anticipation is high for the new model, despite the lack of official confirmation from Samsung. Nonetheless, leaks and rumors have provided a glimpse into what the Galaxy S24 FE might offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A recent leak from GalaxyClub has revealed potential details about the Galaxy S24 FE's camera system. The device is rumored to feature a 50MP 1/1.57-inch ISOCELL GN3 sensor with 1.0μm pixels, identical to the main camera in the standard Galaxy S24 model. This suggests that Samsung is aiming to offer a high-quality camera experience even in its more affordable FE lineup.

Speculation about other specifications includes the possibility of the Galaxy S24 FE being equipped with either an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, depending on the market. It is expected to have a slightly smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED display, compared to the 6.4-inch screen of the Galaxy S23 FE. The device is also rumored to come with a 4,500mAh battery, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further leaks have hinted at the model numbers and code names associated with the Galaxy S24 FE, suggesting its availability in various regions. Additionally, a One UI test build for a new smartphone recently appeared on Samsung's firmware server, which many believe is linked to the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

As for the launch date, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to arrive by late fall. While detailed information is still scarce, industry whispers indicate that Samsung may also unveil its next-generation foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at a Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to be scheduled for July.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!