Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 19 2024 12:38:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.90 1.57%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 402.30 1.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.20 0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,093.00 -0.53%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 519.90 0.68%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung Galaxy S24 FE receives BIS certification, set for imminent India launch. All we know so far
BackBack

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE receives BIS certification, set for imminent India launch. All we know so far

Livemint

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 FE, with leaks suggesting an October release and a BIS listing confirming its arrival in India. Expected features include a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400e processor, and a 50MP primary camera.

S24 FE could feature a bigger display and new processor from last generation (representational image)Premium
S24 FE could feature a bigger display and new processor from last generation (representational image)

Following the release of all major Galaxy devices this year, Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the S24 Fan Edition. Previous leaks have provided glimpses of the new device, including leaked specifications and a rumored October launch date. The phone has now appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which more or less confirms that the S24 FE will be released in India as well as other global markets.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price, display, cameras and more compared

The S24 FE was spotted on the BIS website by 91Mobiles, bearing the model number SM-S721B/DS. This model number matches the one previously seen on the S24 FE support page that was briefly live.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications: 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to boast a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. It may be equipped with the Exynos 2400e processor, coupled with the Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU to manage graphics-intensive tasks.

The device is expected to include a 4,565 mAh battery, offering approximately 29 hours of video playback and 78 hours of audio playback. It is likely to operate on One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14, and could introduce a range of AI features.

S24 FE is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, a 10MP front camera is likely to be included.

The smartphone may be released in five colors: green, yellow, graphite, blue, and silver/white. While there are no specific rumors regarding the price of the S24 FE, the inclusion of a larger display and a new processor suggests a potential increase from last year's S23 FE price of $599.

 

 

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
More Less
Published: 19 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue