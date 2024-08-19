Samsung Galaxy S24 FE receives BIS certification, set for imminent India launch. All we know so far
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 FE, with leaks suggesting an October release and a BIS listing confirming its arrival in India. Expected features include a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400e processor, and a 50MP primary camera.
Following the release of all major Galaxy devices this year, Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the S24 Fan Edition. Previous leaks have provided glimpses of the new device, including leaked specifications and a rumored October launch date. The phone has now appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which more or less confirms that the S24 FE will be released in India as well as other global markets.