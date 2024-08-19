Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 FE, with leaks suggesting an October release and a BIS listing confirming its arrival in India. Expected features include a 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400e processor, and a 50MP primary camera.

Following the release of all major Galaxy devices this year, Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the S24 Fan Edition. Previous leaks have provided glimpses of the new device, including leaked specifications and a rumored October launch date. The phone has now appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which more or less confirms that the S24 FE will be released in India as well as other global markets.

The S24 FE was spotted on the BIS website by 91Mobiles, bearing the model number SM-S721B/DS. This model number matches the one previously seen on the S24 FE support page that was briefly live.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to boast a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. It may be equipped with the Exynos 2400e processor, coupled with the Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU to manage graphics-intensive tasks.

The device is expected to include a 4,565 mAh battery, offering approximately 29 hours of video playback and 78 hours of audio playback. It is likely to operate on One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14, and could introduce a range of AI features.

S24 FE is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, a 10MP front camera is likely to be included.

The smartphone may be released in five colors: green, yellow, graphite, blue, and silver/white. While there are no specific rumors regarding the price of the S24 FE, the inclusion of a larger display and a new processor suggests a potential increase from last year's S23 FE price of $599.