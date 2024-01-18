In a highly anticipated event, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose, California. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the powerful Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, accompanied by the innovative Galaxy AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing Details

The Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799, offering a compelling mix of features and performance. For enthusiasts seeking an even more premium experience, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus comes with a starting price of $999.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. With dimensions of 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm and a weight of 168g (mmWave) or 167g (Sub6), it combines sleek design with portability. Both the devices are powered by the Exynos 2400 for Galaxy Deca-Core SoC.

In the camera department, it includes a 12MP UltraWide Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera with OIS (F1.8, FOV 85), and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (F2.4, FOV 36). The device offers multiple memory configurations, ranging from 8 + 512GB to 8 + 128GB.

The device offers a 4,000mAh battery. It is claimed to support up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes using a 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare, enhancing the overall user experience. Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the device is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Specifications The Galaxy S24 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with the same super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. The camera setup mirrors that of the S24, with a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera with OIS (F1.8, FOV 85), and a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (F2.4, FOV 36). Memory configurations include 12 + 512GB and 12 + 256GB options.

Powered by a robust 4,900mAh battery, the S24 Plus supports fast charging with up to 65% charge in approximately 30 minutes using a 45W Adapter and 5A USB-C cable, claims Samsung. Similar to its counterpart, it operates on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 and is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

