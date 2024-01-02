Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order benefits revealed online ahead of January 17 probable launch. All you need to know
Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. Pre-orders will begin soon after the launch, and customers who pre-order may receive a storage upgrade.
Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is likely to unveil its flagship Galaxy S24 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. The event could see the launch of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones, and these devices could even go on sale in some key regions before the end of the month.