Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order benefits revealed online ahead of January 17 probable launch. All you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. Pre-orders will begin soon after the launch, and customers who pre-order may receive a storage upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series could be launched on January 17 (Representative image)Premium
Samsung Galaxy S24 series could be launched on January 17 (Representative image)

Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is likely to unveil its flagship Galaxy S24 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. The event could see the launch of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones, and these devices could even go on sale in some key regions before the end of the month.

Pre-orders for these flagship smartphones are likely to start soon after the January 17 launch, and several pre-order perks have been leaked online by South Korean blogger Naver.

According to the Naver blog post, Samsung will offer a storage upgrade for all pre-ordered Galaxy S24 devices, meaning that if customers have paid for the 512GB version of the smartphone, they will receive a 1TB storage variant of the same smartphone. A Sammobile report noted that this is a similar kind of offer that Samsung ran with the Galaxy S22 and S23 series.

The Sammobile report noted that the Samsung Galaxy S24 could be available in 128GB and 256GB variants, while the Galaxy S24+ could be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants.

The blog post by Naver, while not giving the exact details, noted that Samsung will also offer a discount on the purchase of Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Watch while pre-ordering the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

In other Galaxy S24 news, a recent series of leaks on X (formerly Twitter) have revealed some intriguing details about the upcoming flagship smartphones.

One standout feature highlighted in the leaked marketing materials is the "Generative Edit" feature. Described by Samsung as a tool to effortlessly remove unwanted elements from photos, it draws immediate comparisons to Google's Magic Eraser tool introduced in the Pixel 8 series. The Magic Eraser, known for its ability to erase unwanted objects from photos, requires Google Photos backup and an internet connection.

 

 

 

Published: 02 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST
