Samsung Galaxy S24+, S24 Ultra battery capacity leaked via certification listing1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Rumors suggest that Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will feature different models with varying battery capacities and camera capabilities.
Rumors suggest that Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S24, early next year. The Galaxy S24 series is expected to continue the tradition of offering different model variants, similar to its predecessor. Recently, some specifications and features of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been leaked, shedding light on their potential capabilities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×