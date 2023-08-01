Rumors suggest that Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S24 , early next year. The Galaxy S24 series is expected to continue the tradition of offering different model variants, similar to its predecessor. Recently, some specifications and features of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been leaked, shedding light on their potential capabilities.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@universeice), who shared the Derka listing, the battery details of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced online. The Galaxy S24+ is rumored to come with a battery labeled with the model number EB-BS926ABY, boasting a rated capacity of 4,755mAh. On the other hand, the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a battery with the model number EB-BS928ABY, with a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. Based on this information, it is likely that the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra will house batteries with typical capacities of 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.

Regarding the camera setup, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to retain similarities to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Leaks suggest that it will be equipped with a powerful 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary rear sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor featuring an ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the rear camera system is expected to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, as well as another 12-megapixel Sony IMX754+ image sensor providing 10x optical zoom—a slight upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10-megapixel sensors.

While these are leaks and rumors, they provide an exciting glimpse into what the Samsung Galaxy S24 series may offer in terms of battery capacity and camera capabilities. As the official launch approaches, more concrete information is likely to be revealed, generating further anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts.