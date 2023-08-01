According to tipster Ice Universe (@universeice), who shared the Derka listing, the battery details of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced online. The Galaxy S24+ is rumored to come with a battery labeled with the model number EB-BS926ABY, boasting a rated capacity of 4,755mAh. On the other hand, the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a battery with the model number EB-BS928ABY, with a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. Based on this information, it is likely that the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra will house batteries with typical capacities of 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.