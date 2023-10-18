Samsung Galaxy S24 series display leak: Expected to get enhanced LTPO AMOLED display
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series may feature upgraded display with higher peak brightness.
Samsung fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, following the previous generation's success in terms of camera quality and performance. When it comes to smartphones that can truly rival Apple's iPhones, the Galaxy S series has certainly made a significant mark and garnered a massive fan base.