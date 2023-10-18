Samsung Galaxy S24 series display leak: Expected to get enhanced LTPO AMOLED display

Samsung fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, following the previous generation's success in terms of camera quality and performance. When it comes to smartphones that can truly rival Apple's iPhones, the Galaxy S series has certainly made a significant mark and garnered a massive fan base. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the new generation of S series smartphones poised to make their debut next year, the rumor mill is already in full swing. In recent developments related to the Galaxy S24 series, there are speculations that these smartphones may feature improved brightness and an LTPO AMOLED display. Let's explore what leaks suggest about the display of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Next year, Samsung is anticipated to introduce three new flagship smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. These upcoming smartphones are poised to receive substantial enhancements, and according to a recent leak, there is a possibility of an upgraded display with higher peak brightness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A tipster by the name of Tech_Reve has posted on X, suggesting that all models in the S24 series are likely to incorporate LTPO backplanes, an M13 panel, and achieve a peak brightness of 2500 nits.

The post from the tipster said, “This information is obtained from Samsung Display. The base model of the S24 shares the same display features as the Plus/Ultra, except for the resolution. All models feature LTPO, M13 and a brightness of 2500 nits."

If the speculations turn out to be accurate, this would mark a substantial improvement over the Galaxy S23 series, which had a peak brightness of 1750 nits. Such an upgrade would empower users to elevate their viewing experience, even in challenging sunlight conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to information from SamLover leaks, there are rumors suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, set for release in the near future. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus may come with an Exynos 2400 chip. In line with a report from Tom's Guide, the S24 and S24 Plus might retain the same 50MP camera sensor as their predecessors, the S23 and S23 Plus. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to feature a substantial 200MP main camera.

