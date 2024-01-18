Samsung Galaxy S24 series India price announced: Check price, pre-order details and more
Samsung has officially confirmed the prices of its Galaxy S24 series in India with the vanilla S24 variant starting from ₹79,999. All the three smartphones are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy.
Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. However, the company has now also confirmed the official pricing of these smartphones in India, with the base variant of the Galaxy S24 starting at ₹79,999.
