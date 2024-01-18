Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. However, the company has now also confirmed the official pricing of these smartphones in India, with the base variant of the Galaxy S24 starting at ₹79,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series price in India:

The vanilla Galaxy S24 variant will be available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 is priced at ₹79,999 while the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at RS 89,999 in India.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24+ will only be available in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colour variants. The 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24+ is priced at ₹99,999 in India while the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at ₹1,09,999.

Furthermore, the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black colour options. The 12GB RAM/256 storage variant of the smartphone is priced at 1,29,999 while the 12GB RAM/512GB storage version is priced at ₹1,39,999 and 12GB RAM/1TB storage version is priced at ₹1,59,999.

How to pre-order Galaxy S24 series in India?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series can be pre-ordered via Samsung India's official website and retail outlets from today.Moreover, customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 series during the ‘Samsung Live’ event during January 18 will get an additional Wireless Charger Duo worth ₹4,999.

Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Noteworthy is the all-new Vision Booster, boosting outdoor visibility with a remarkable 2,600-nit peak brightness. The device stands out with a flatter display, slimmer bezels, and the distinction of being the first Galaxy phone with a titanium frame, reducing its weight significantly.

The camera system on the S24 Ultra is truly impressive, sporting a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. A notable addition is the new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, offering optical zoom levels from 2x to 10x, thanks to the Adaptive Pixel Sensor technology. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, starting at $1299 in the US.

