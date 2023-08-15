Samsung Galaxy S24 series may offer satellite connectivity, Ultra model to get an upgraded display

Samsung Galaxy S24 series may offer satellite connectivity, Ultra model to get an upgraded display2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 series set to debut in Feb 2024 with enhancements in display and camera. Speculation of satellite connectivity integration.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is on the horizon, set to make its official debut in February 2024 following the company's recent high-end phone releases this year. A fresh rumor has surfaced suggesting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will receive enhancements in both its display and camera.