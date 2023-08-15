Samsung Galaxy S24 series may offer satellite connectivity, Ultra model to get an upgraded display

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is on the horizon, set to make its official debut in February 2024 following the company's recent high-end phone releases this year. A fresh rumor has surfaced suggesting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will receive enhancements in both its display and camera.

According to the reputable leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S24 Ultra is poised to feature an upgraded display. While the specifics of this upgrade remain undisclosed, expectations point toward the incorporation of the new M13 OLED panel with heightened peak brightness. Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra achieves a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits, whereas competing devices from Apple, OPPO, and Xiaomi exceed 2,000 nits in peak brightness. This enhancement is an apparent area of focus for Samsung.

The forthcoming Galaxy S24 lineup is anticipated to adopt Samsung Display's latest innovation, the 13th generation AMOLED panel dubbed the M13. This panel offers a slimmer profile, alongside enhancements in power efficiency and image quality. The standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models are rumored to feature an LTPO display, which offers a variable refresh rate ranging from as low as 1Hz to as high as 120Hz, thus contributing to improved power efficiency. These models are also anticipated to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the Galaxy S24+ potentially boasting a slightly larger battery.

In a recent interview with Yonhap News, Lee Jong-ho, Korea's Minister of Science and ICT, hinted at the prospect of domestic industry commercializing satellite communication services. The establishment of a satellite communication standard in the coming year is expected to drive advancements in this domain. Consequently, there are speculations that Samsung might introduce two-way satellite connectivity with its upcoming Galaxy S24.

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced a novel 5G modem technology designed to enable direct communication between smartphones and satellites, particularly in remote regions. This technology is slated to be integrated into the company's Exynos modem solutions, accelerating the development of commercial 5G satellite communications and laying the groundwork for the Internet of Everything era driven by 6G technology. Samsung's recent high-end phone models, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, have demonstrated the capability to connect with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for emergency calls and messaging. However, this feature is notably absent in the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung clarified that the exclusion of satellite connectivity in these models is due to the early stage of the satellite communication ecosystem. Through collaboration with Iridium Communications, a renowned provider of emergency communication satellite networks, Samsung aims to bolster this technology.

The Galaxy S24 lineup, anticipated to launch in the first quarter of the upcoming year, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, is expected to offer two processor options: the Exynos 2400 chip and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Should the Galaxy S24 indeed feature satellite connectivity, this capability would need to be present even in the Exynos 2400 variant, necessitating appropriate hardware integration.