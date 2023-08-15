Samsung Galaxy S24 series may offer satellite connectivity, Ultra model to get an upgraded display

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced a novel 5G modem technology designed to enable direct communication between smartphones and satellites, particularly in remote regions. This technology is slated to be integrated into the company's Exynos modem solutions, accelerating the development of commercial 5G satellite communications and laying the groundwork for the Internet of Everything era driven by 6G technology. Samsung's recent high-end phone models, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, have demonstrated the capability to connect with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for emergency calls and messaging. However, this feature is notably absent in the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.