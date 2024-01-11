 Samsung Galaxy S24 series price and specs leaked online ahead of January 17 launch | Mint
Samsung Galaxy S24 series price and specs leaked online ahead of January 17 launch

 Livemint

The Snapdragon Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will feature the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset in Germany and Europe, while the S24 Ultra will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.Premium
Samsung has already confirmed that its flagship Galaxy S24 series will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. The three smartphones that will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event include: Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

According to a report by German website WinFuture.de citing sources, the Snapdragon Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will feature the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset in Germany and Europe and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the global market. Meanwhile, Galaxy 24 Ultra will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets. 

Galaxy S24 specs: 

The vanilla Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.2 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S24 may come with a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The phone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery which could be charged with a 25W wired charger and 15W wireless charger.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ specs: 

The Galaxy S24+ may sport a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED dispaly with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra wide angle camera. The S24+ could house a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs: 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The higher end Galaxy device will feature a quad camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor with a Super Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS and Super Clear lens, two telephoto lens with a 50 MP sensor with support for 5x optical and a 10MP sensor with support for 3x optical zoom. Moroever, there is a 12Mp ultra wide-angle camera sensor with a 120° field of view.

 

 

Published: 11 Jan 2024, 05:21 PM IST
