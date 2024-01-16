Samsung Galaxy S24 series to launch in India on January 17: Everything you need to know
Samsung is launching the Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, featuring the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra smartphones. Galaxy S24 series may receive 7 years of software and OS upgrades, with the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus featuring the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset in Germany and Europe.
Samsung is finally launching its much-awaited flagship S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow. The event will see the launch of 3 new smartphones: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The event is set to take place on January 17 at 1 pm ET (11:30 PM IST) in San Jose, California and the South Korean phone maker may introduce new innovative 'Galaxy AI' features.