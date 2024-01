Samsung is finally launching its much-awaited flagship S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow. The event will see the launch of 3 new smartphones: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The event is set to take place on January 17 at 1 pm ET (11:30 PM IST) in San Jose, California and the South Korean phone maker may introduce new innovative 'Galaxy AI' features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s a look at all you need to know ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17:

AI related features: Samsung is reportedly planning to engage audiences with its Galaxy AI features. Drawing inspiration from the positive reception of AI in 2023, Samsung may look to rival the Pixel 8 by integrating AI-driven functionalities. One noteworthy tool, similar to Magic Editor, enables users to modify and improve photos, including the removal of undesirable elements. Another enticing prospect is the real-time translation of phone calls facilitated by AI.

Longer software support: According to a report by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S24 series may receive support for 7 years of software and OS upgrades, meaning that the flagship smartphones will be eligible for updates up to Android version 21. Samsung has been promising four years of major OS upgrades and five years of security updates for its flagship and some mid-range smartphones since 2020.

Expected specifications: A recent report by German website WinFuture.de had revealed the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. The report noted that Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will feature the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset in Germany and Europe and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the global market. Meanwhile, Galaxy 24 Ultra will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets.

Galaxy S24 specs: The vanilla Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.2 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S24 may come with a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The phone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery which could be charged with a 25W wired charger and 15W wireless charger.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ specs: The Galaxy S24+ may sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra wide-angle camera. The S24+ could house a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs: The Galaxy S24 Ultra could sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The higher-end Galaxy device will feature a quad camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor with a Super Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS and Super Clear lens, two telephoto lenses with a 50 MP sensor with support for 5x optical and a 10MP sensor with support for 3x optical zoom. Moreover, there is expected to be a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera sensor with a 120° field of view



