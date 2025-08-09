Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a massive ₹50,000 price cut — here’s how to grab the deal

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is getting a big discount during the recent sale on Amazon and Flipkart which takes the effective price of the device to below ₹80,000, marking almost a ₹50,000 discount on its original selling price. While the phone may be over an year old, it continues to among the best flagship devices one can buy especially given the long software update policy offered by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut: Samsung S24 Ultra was launched in India at a price of ₹1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, during the current sale on Amazon and Flipkart, the phone is being listed at an almost ₹50,000 discount.

On Amazon, the 256GB storage variant is listed for ₹80,490 while on Flipkart, the same variant costs ₹81,980. Flipkart, however, also provides a ₹4,000 instant discount on Flipkart Axis credit card which takes the effective price of the device to below ₹80,000.

Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications: The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8 inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 2,600 nits of peak brighness and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass Armor protection which also provides up to 75% reduction in reflection during a wide range of lighting conditions.

The phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 740, the same SoC also seen on the likes of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13R. It is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone currentlu runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 but Samsung has also announced plans to soon bring Android 16 based One UI 8 to the smartphone soon. Apart from these two upgrades, the S24 Ultra still has about 5 years of OS updates remaining which should be good enough for most users.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a quad camera setup wtih a 200MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom capabilities. On the front is a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.