Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets its biggest price cut yet — ₹55,000 off on Amazon! Why you should still buy it in 2025

Amazon's Mega Electronics Days sale runs from 8 to 15 August 2025, featuring significant discounts on gadgets. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G now gets a 40% discount, originally priced was 1,34,999, with cashback offers for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders.

Govind Choudhary
Updated14 Aug 2025, 07:53 PM IST
The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display offering up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display offering up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.(Samsung)

Amazon has announced its latest sale event, dubbed “Mega Electronics Days,” which will run from 8 to 15 August 2025. The week-long promotion features markdowns on a range of gadgets, including smartwatches, headphones, and other electronic products.

One of the most significant deals in this sale is on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the handset, originally priced at 1,34,999, is now available for 79,999, a direct reduction of 40 per cent. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can earn cashback on the purchase: Prime members receive five per cent (up to 2,399), while other cardholders get three per cent. The cashback offer excludes EMI transactions and purchases made through Amazon Business.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display offering up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Armour, designed to reduce reflections by up to 75 per cent under various lighting conditions.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 740 graphics, the device is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15, with Samsung confirming an upgrade to Android 16-based One UI 8 in the near future. The company has pledged five more years of operating system updates for the model.

The camera system includes a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens capable of 5x zoom. A 12MP front camera is provided for selfies and video calls.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 gets MASSIVE price slash — Should you still buy it in 2025?

The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging. With an IP68 rating, it is resistant to dust and water, and can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

Reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

While Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a newer processor and some additional AI tools, the S24 Ultra retains many of the same display, camera, and battery features. For those using older smartphones, the discounted S24 Ultra may present a more cost-effective option than moving directly to the S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets its biggest price cut yet — ₹55,000 off on Amazon! Why you should still buy it in 2025
