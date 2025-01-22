After months of rumours, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to make its debut today. However, ahead of the launch of the S25 Ultra, last year's Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is available at a massive discount on Amazon, begging the question of whether it is even worth waiting for the new phone or just picking up the S24 Ultra instead.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drops ahead of S25 Ultra debut: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at ₹99,990 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. For reference, the same model was launched at a price of ₹1,29,999, marking a price cut of around ₹30,000 from its starting price.

Additionally, Amazon is also offering a cashback of ₹5,000 on payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Notably, this cashback will be credited to the customer's Amazon account after the end of the current monthly cycle of the credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, the device supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and boasts a peak brightness of 2500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency for multitasking, gaming, and power-hungry applications.

For optics, the phone house a triple camera setup with 200MP main sensor, which excels in low-light conditions, along with a 50MP periscope lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto unit. There is a 12MP shooter on the front for video calls and selfies. The S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supports 45W fast charging, and features Samsung’s signature S Pen for enhanced productivity.

Should you buy Galaxy S24 Ultra? While Samsung is not expected to make a lot of changes with S25 Ultra, the Korean smartphone maker is likley to power the smartphone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which severely overpowers the Exynos 990 processor on the current generation. Moreover, there could be some cosmetic changes to the S25 Ultra along with improvement in the ultra-wide angle lens, meaning it woud be wiser to wait for the latest flagship at this point.