Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc: Check price, specs and more
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts upgraded features including a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a quad-camera system with AI features.
Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra characterized by a fresh flat design and a titanium frame. The company revealed enhanced AI features and highlighted the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.