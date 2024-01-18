Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc: Check price, specs and more

Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra characterized by a fresh flat design and a titanium frame. The company revealed enhanced AI features and highlighted the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out as the premium variant in the recently released series, boasting upgraded features compared to its predecessor. The device sports a spacious 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this year's model introduces a flat-screen display and incorporates a novel titanium frame, resulting in a significant reduction in the device's weight.

Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents a substantial improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. With a memory capacity of 12GB RAM, the device is available in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Furthermore, it operates on the OneUI 6.0, built on the Android 14 platform.

The primary highlight of the Galaxy S24 Ultra lies in its camera system, raising high expectations among prospective buyers. This year, the camera incorporates AI features to enhance the overall photography experience. The smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera arrangement, comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, the front of the device boasts a 12MP camera.

Notably, it is the first smartphone to collaborate with Instagram, offering HDR photos directly within the app. Additionally, the S24 Ultra is supported by a 4855mAh battery that accommodates a 45W adapter.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price Available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a starting price of $1299 in the United States.

